bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.23. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

