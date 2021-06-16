Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

