Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,491.10 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $107.36 million and $4.92 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,491.10 or 0.03837985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00225578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00034025 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

