Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

