Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Update

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 2,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $472.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.