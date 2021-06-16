Beowulf Price Tops $0.0140 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

