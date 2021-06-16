Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 5,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

