BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $46.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $46.90 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,322. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -59.74.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

