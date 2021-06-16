Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,140 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of Bio-Techne worth $223,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $450.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.