Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $447.50

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $447.50 and last traded at $447.50, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $443.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

