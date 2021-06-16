BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BIOGY remained flat at $$25.39 during trading on Wednesday. BioGaia AB has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

