BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
BIOGY remained flat at $$25.39 during trading on Wednesday. BioGaia AB has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.
About BioGaia AB (publ)
