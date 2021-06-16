Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $436.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $436.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.03.

BIIB opened at $396.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.09. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

