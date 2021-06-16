Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. Analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

