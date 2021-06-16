BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $218.17

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.17, but opened at $212.00. BioNTech shares last traded at $206.77, with a volume of 22,692 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

