BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Head to Head Review

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 90.36, meaning that its stock price is 8,936% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and SOC Telemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 283.01 -$11.27 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.40 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.70

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -28,079.71% N/A -698.83% SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

