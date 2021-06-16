bitCNY Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $794,229.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00144060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00178539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00933614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,966.55 or 1.00225175 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

