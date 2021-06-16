BitCore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,133.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $17,133.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.24 or 0.06302300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.30 or 0.01548495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00434224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.00684042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00420479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005986 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040680 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.