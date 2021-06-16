BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 33.9% in May

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BME traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

