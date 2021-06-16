BlackRock Inc. Acquires 117,076 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $157,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

