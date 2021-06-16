BlackRock Inc. Has $145.26 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SJW Group worth $145,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 274,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.85.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

