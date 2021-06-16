BlackRock Inc. Has $148.80 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $148,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDP opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 68,635 shares of company stock worth $2,381,255 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

