BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.41% of Tivity Health worth $147,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

TVTY stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

