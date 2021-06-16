BlackRock Inc. Sells 841,881 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $157,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 555,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 135,489 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.