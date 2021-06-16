Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Financial Survey

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and Blink Charging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.51 $271.93 million $4.02 19.67 Blink Charging $6.23 million 265.25 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -66.71

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BRP and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 2 12 0 2.86 Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75

BRP presently has a consensus target price of $107.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.04%. Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Volatility & Risk

BRP has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93% Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP beats Blink Charging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

