Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,683. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

