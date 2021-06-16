Bluestein R H & Co. Makes New $332,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognex by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,424,000 after purchasing an additional 201,517 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cognex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 194.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 365,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 241,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,204. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.61. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

