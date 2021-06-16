Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 250 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. 288,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,605. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.03.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

