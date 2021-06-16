Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 6,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $115,000.

SDS remained flat at $$9.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,258,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

