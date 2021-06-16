Bluestein R H & Co. Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,810. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

