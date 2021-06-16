Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. 697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.54. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.26 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

