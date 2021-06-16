BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 10,693 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $954.47 million, a PE ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.