BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,909 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,948 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

