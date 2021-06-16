BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HT stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

