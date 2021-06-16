BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 233.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after purchasing an additional 876,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,315,000 after buying an additional 722,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

