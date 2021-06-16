BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,299 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

