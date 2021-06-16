BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,171 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

