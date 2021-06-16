BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Inovalon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 77,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

INOV stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 over the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

