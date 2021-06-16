boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 414.23 ($5.41).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 329.10 ($4.30) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 45.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.47.

In related news, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.