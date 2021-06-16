boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday.

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

LON:BOO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 329.10 ($4.30). The company had a trading volume of 6,289,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.66. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

