boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 411.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

BOO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 329.10 ($4.30). 6,289,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,051. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.66. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

