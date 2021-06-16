Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,303.98. 8,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,350.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

