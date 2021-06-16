Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.