Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

