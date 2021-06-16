Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

