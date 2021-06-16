Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
