Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

NYSE BXP opened at $122.00 on Monday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

