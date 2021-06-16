Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,085,134 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $58,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

BSX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 34,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,729. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 427.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

