Botty Investors LLC Acquires 14,760 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. 8,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

