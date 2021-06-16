Botty Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twilio by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,846,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.22. 44,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,982. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

