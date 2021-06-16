Botty Investors LLC Sells 115,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Botty Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 2.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,464,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600,318 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 38,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 556,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689,106. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

