Botty Investors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Botty Investors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $468.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $302.77 and a one year high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

