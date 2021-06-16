Botty Investors LLC Sells 765 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Botty Investors LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.85. 317,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

